He'll find you, he'll kill you: Vidyut's unstoppable in 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II' trailer

Mumbai, June 8 The makers of the upcoming film 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha' unveiled the trailer of the Viidyut Jammwal-starrer and it shows the action star's fierce side as this time its about his character's daughter.

The glimpses of its trailer show Vidyut in a novel avatar, which is sure to make the fans wonder what he has in store for them. The action-packed trailer shows a determined Sameer (Vidyut), who is looking for his missing daughter and will stop at nothing to bring her home.

Vidyut says: "After the success of Khuda Haafiz, we were asked by viewers if there are happy endings. We pondered on it and realised that the society must also undergo a test. We thought about the aftermath of the events in the first chapter and what it meant for Sameer and Nargis."

"That's how we arrived on the second chapter. Its trailer shows glimpses of how challenging and brutal it can be to pass the test of love."

The film brings back Shivaleeka Oberoi, who plays Vidyut's wife Nargis in the movie. Slated to hit the theatres on 8th July 2022, the Faruk Kabir directorial has been inspiring curiosity since its announcement.

Shivaleeka said: "Every love story comes with an 'Agni Pariksha'. Part one was about Sameer and Nargis' finding each other again despite all odds. But will love withstand the new challenges? This is one test of love I can't wait to showcase on the big screen."

Filmmaker Faruk Kabir added: "I'm overwhelmed with the release of the much-awaited trailer of our film Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha. We are truly grateful for the love that our first film Khuda Haafiz has been showered with. It's amazing to have viewers curious about the fate of Sameer and Nargis in the second chapter."

Founder and MD, Panorama Studios, Kumar Mangat Pathak says, "The trailer of Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha carries an essence of what it means to be in love with someone and go all out for them. It is amazing to be catering to the audience that has been waiting so eagerly for Chapter II."

Producer at Cinergy, Ram Mirchandani shared that Vidyut has rewritten the rules of action heroism in our films and with 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha', he has set harder hitting benchmarks.

The action drama is all set to hit the theatres on July 8.

