"Here we go": Meghna Gulzar begins final schedule of Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer 'Daayra'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 : After delivering acclaimed films such as 'Talvar', 'Raazi' and 'Sam Bahadur', director Meghna Gulzar is now gearing up for her next project, 'Daayra', starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Giving an exciting update about her upcoming project, Meghna informed her fans that she has started the final shooting schedule for her latest film.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ace director posted a photo of a car with packed bags, showing that the team is ready for the final leg of the shoot. She captioned it, "Final Schedule. Here we go Team #daayra"

In September, the lead stars of the film shared glimpses from the first day of shoot, adding several BTS moments."Day 1. 68th film Daayra with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi...Send love and blessings," Kareena wrote in the caption.

From holding a puja ceremony on the first day of production to discussing scenes with director Meghna Gulzar, trying look tests, shooting scenes, and reading scripts, the actor offered an intimate insight into their preparations.

In a special highlight, veteran lyricist Gulzar also arrived on the sets and engaged in a conversation with the team.Likewise, Prithviraj expressed a feeling of thrill in his post as he added, "#Daayra is officially rolling. A new story, a new journey that challenges and excites in equal parts. Thrilled to be stepping into this world."

Director Meghna Gulzar dedicated a special post to mark the beginning of a journey of "blurred and crossed lines."'Daayra' was announced earlier this year when Kareena Kapoor confirmed her part in the film."I've always said that I'm a director's actor... and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest director's we have, @meghnagulzar & alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra let's do this," she wrote on Instagram.

Prithviraj, too, expressed his excitement about working with Meghna Gulzar and Kareena."Some stories stay with you from the moment you hear them. DAAYRA is that for me. Excited to work with Meghna Gulzar, the incredible Kareena Kapoor Khan and Team Junglee Pictures! Wish you all a very happy Vishu! #Daayra," he posted on Instagram.As explained by the National Award-winning filmmaker, 'Daayra' tells a story that will compel viewers to reflect on society and its institutions.

