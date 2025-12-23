Here's how Kate Winslet coped with unwanted attention

Los Angeles, Dec 23 Oscar winning-actress Kate Winslet feels life is "better" with a "good meal and a bit of Radiohead" and they were among the things that helped her cope with unwanted attention.

The Goodbye June director-and-actress recalled the "horrific" intrusion into her personal life when she was younger and found small ways to find joy while coping with the scrutiny amid the breakdown of one of her marriages.

The actress told BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs that she coped with the attention thanks to "a good meal, a shared conversation, a nice cup of coffee, a bit of Radiohead and a good poo".

She added: "You know, life's all the better for those things."

The actress said that she wasn't "in a particularly good shape" mentally about her body while filming Titanic in her early 20s and her world was "totally turned upside down" once it hit cinemas and she became a global star, leaving her "terrified" to sleep because of the intrusion into her life, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I wasn't ready for that world. It was horrific. There were people tapping my phone. They were just everywhere. And I was just on my own. I was terrified to go to sleep."

Winslet also spoke about how she was told to settle for the "fat-girl parts" by a drama teacher if she wanted to make it as an actress.

She said: “I was a little bit stocky, when I did start taking it much more seriously and got a child agent I really remember vividly a drama teacher … and she said to me, ‘Well, darling, you’ll have a career if you’re ready to settle for the fat girl parts.’ Look at me now. It’s appalling the things people say to children.”

The actress believes there is “so much we still have to unlearn” about how “we speak to women in film,” and said that she was told things as a first-time director that would never be said to a man.

She said: “So they might say things like, ‘Don’t forget to be confident in your choices.’ And I want to sort of say, ‘Don’t talk to me about confidence,’ because if that’s one thing I haven’t ever lacked, actually, it’s exactly that. That person wouldn’t say that to a man.”

