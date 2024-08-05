Here's how Riteish Deshmukh wished his 'baiko' Genelia on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 : It's actor Genelia Deshmukh's birthday today. Making her special day all the more special, her husband and actor Riteish Deshmukh dropped an adorable wish on Instagram.

He posted a video featuring his fun moments spent with Genelia. In the caption, he lauded Genelia for changing his life.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-RvgfKoXxp/?hl=en

"Happy Birthday Baiko @geneliad - you have truly changed my life," he wrote.

In no time, fans chimed in the comment section and showered love on the couple.

"Happy happy birthday," actor Bobby Deol commented.

"Favourite jodi," a social media user wrote.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Riteish revealed the golden rules that he swears by for blissful marriage with Genelia.

He said, "I think that eventually, every couple will figure their equilibrium in their relationship. I can only say what are the three things in my relationship on which I concentrate. I feel that in a relationship couple of things that are very important and prime most is respect. That respect should be there even when you are arguing. Because when you argue, there is a time when it slips. And then you start disrespecting. Once it comes, that crack, is always visible. So be very careful. It's like a broken plate, you stick it together. Even then, you see the crack. That's why do not lose respect. If you think that you are going to say something because of which things can be worse then be quiet. So one is respect. Second is the needs of your partner should be above your needs. It's not what you want. Her needs should be above yours. And have a sense of humour."

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their first son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.

