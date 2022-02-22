'He's left a massive void in my heart': Sidharth Malhotra mourns demise of pet 'Oscar'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra penned an emotional social media note while sharing the news of the demise of his pet dog Oscar on Tuesday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidharth shared a compilation of throwback pictures featuring himself with his pet dog.

Mourning his demise, the 'Shershaah' actor wrote, "Writing this with a heavy heart and moist eyes, My Oscar is no longer in this world. He's left a massive void in my heart, being my family here in Mumbai for 11 plus years."

Continuing with the heart-wrenching note, Sidharth wrote, "I miss his energy around me, he taught me how to care and be compassionate, taught me that emotional energy is all that matters in this world whichever form of being it comes from, He was my companion through thick and thin, always greeted me with the same enthusiasm regardless of my day or his health."

"My mornings are incomplete without him, coming back home and opening the door will no longer be the same. Despite Knowing that our life span is longer than theirs it still pains to experience it. Such innocent eyes and pure energy is irreplaceable, I am eternally grateful that he chose me in this world and taught me so much. Love you my Oscar," the 37-year-old actor concluded the note.

Sidharth's social media handles could easily prove how much of a friendship the actor had with his dog, Oscar who was a boxer breed.

His demise has garnered several comments from social media users and fellow celebrities including Alia Bhatt.

Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "Oscar taught me how to love animals in a way I never did ... he had the best energy and aura... he leaves behind so much and indelible memories ...love you Sid and stay strong .."

Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "So sorry sid!! All dogs go to heaven, so Oscars watchin over you from a better place."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth is currently shooting for 'Yodha'. The action-thriller will also feature Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in lead roles.

Sidharth recently bagged Critics Best Actor at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 for his lead role in 'Shershaah'. Kiara Advani, who played the female lead in the movie also received the Critics Best Actress accolade at the award ceremony.

The biographical war movie also bagged 'Best Film' accolade at the prestigious award ceremony held on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

