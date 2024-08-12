Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma posts photo of their baby crying while she’s away

Los Angeles, Aug 12 Actress-singer Hilary Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, is changing his schedule to take care of a newborn.

The musician, 37, shared a photo on his Instagram Stories of the couple's 3-month-old daughter, Townes, hysterically crying, including a funny message for the actress-singer, reports People magazine.

"Got this totally under control @hilaryduff don't think for a second we're missing you,” Koma wrote over a blurry photo of Townes crying.

As per People, it's unclear where Duff was or how long she had left her husband alone on dad duty. But Koma (who is also a stepfather to Duff's 12-year-old son Luca, whom she shares with her ex-husband Mike Comrie) provided some insight into his other daughters' recent activities.

"Had a hard talk with Banks and told her if she wants to outrun the whole nepo baby thing she's gotta start working harder,” he joked on his Instagram Stories over a photo of his eldest daughter Banks, 5, carrying a guitar case. "Open mic nights here we come.”

Koma didn't exclude his daughter Mae from the fun. "This one wants shoulder rides every day," he wrote over a photo he shared on August 10 of the 3-year-old getting a piggyback ride from him. Although their life as a blended family of six is busy, Duff shared on the Informed Pregnancy Podcast in July that she and Koma planned the fourth edition to their family.

"Everyone’s first question is, ‘Was that an accident?',” she told podcast host and prenatal chiropractor Dr Elliot Berlin of her pregnancy with Townes. “No, we actually planned this baby.”

The ‘How I Met Your Father’ star laughed, adding: "I think I’m one of the most impulsive, thought-out people I know.”

Duff said that although Koma jokes about how hectic their life is, he too wanted another child.

