Hina Khan bumps into her favorite Padosi Sunil Grover

Mumbai, Jan 30 Actress Hina Khan recently bumped into her favorite Padosi, Sunil Grover at the airport. The 'Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress took to her IG and dropped a couple of pictures of the two neighbors. While Hina Khan opted for a blue sweater, and baggy jeans as her off-duty look, Sunil Grover chose an oversized sweatshirt, along with cargo pants.

The diva also recalled how Sunil Grover motivated her after her cancer diagnosis and used to send her cookbooks to overcome her lack of taste during chemo. Hina Khan wrote in the caption, "Bumped into my fav Padosi this morning at the airport...I will always remember your long motivating session in refuge area after my diagnosis and how you used to send me cook books during my chemo days, so that I can try out different variety of foods to cope up with the loss of taste. You are as we all know a great performer, great human being and a great friend. Thank you for always being kind to me...Love you Sunil @whosunilgrover."

Just a couple of days back, Hina Khan used social media to reveal the 'best human in her life' who stood by her during these testing times. She penned a long appreciation post for her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Sharing a few pictures from their time together, she wrote on Instagram, "For the Best Human I know ! He shaved his head when I shaved and he only let them grow when mine started growing back. To the man who looks after my soul, To the man who always says I GOT YOU."

The stunner further added, "To the man who is always by my side even if there are hundred reasons to give up.. To this selfless man who only knows how to hold on. we have been with each other through so much.. through every thick n thin. We truly have lived a lifetime together and have stood with each other. From seeing through the toughest of times when we faced challenges in health during the pandemic.”

