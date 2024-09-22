Hina Khan finds strength in her roots, dons Kashmiri ensemble amid her health battle

Mumbai, Sep 22 Actress Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, is finding her strength in the culture of her native place as she puts up a brave front in her fight.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared several pictures of herself dressed in a traditional Kashmiri attire.

The outfit had intricate goldwork, as the actress rounded up her look with statement, jewellery and jootis. She kept her tresses open and wavy.

She wrote in the caption, "Kashmir, A piece of my Heart. I was really wanting to wear the essence of Kashmir in this new phase of my life. Something really special from my Birthplace. And I Loved wearing this Exquisite and Beautiful Traditional Kashmiri Attire with custom 'Tilla' work embroidery all over it. It was so overwhelming."

Earlier, Hina reminisced about her late father's words and added that she dressed as a bride after ages for the grand finale of a fashion show. The actress took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of herself getting dressed in a red lehenga and jewellery. The clip also featured her strutting the runway.

She wrote in the caption, "'My Father always used to say, Hey Daddy's strong Girl. Don't be a cry baby, Never complain about your problems, Take control of your life, Stand tall and deal with it.' So I Stopped worrying about the outcome, Just Focused on what's within my control... Rest, Leave it to Allah."

She added, "'He sees your efforts, he hears your prayers and he knows your heart. Thisss wasn't easy but I kept telling myself, Keep going Hina DON'T EVER STOP..' About last night, Dressed as a Bride after ages, How do I look BTW ? DUA."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor