Hina Khan pens emotional note on her father's second death anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 : A father-daughter bond surpasses all kinds of love. Unfortunately, two years ago, actor Hina Khan bid adieu to her father.

On her father's second death anniversary on Thursday, Hina visited her father's grave and paid respects to him.

Taking to Instagram, she penned an emotional note in remembrance of her father.

She wrote, "This man...my hero. I don't think I can ever come across a gentleman like you...thank you for being my daddy and thank you for instilling your values in me...I shall always follow this path of humility, kindness and compassion. I love you dad now and forever, miss you."

Hina keeps sharing posts for her father.

Three months after her father died, she had taken to Instagram and penned, "Tumhaari khushi mai hi meri khushi He said, #Always. The First one to clap for me (wholeheartedly) Miss the sparkle in your eyes Dad.. Three Months.. Daddy's strong girl..This is what you always called me.. Not that strong to bear your loss dad."

Hina's father passed away due to cardiac arrest. She was shooting for a music video in Kashmir when she heard the news of her father's demise.

