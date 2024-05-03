Hina Khan shares ‘no filter’ picture: 'Sleep deprived, exhausted, frustrated'
By IANS | Published: May 3, 2024 10:02 AM2024-05-03T10:02:27+5:302024-05-03T10:05:09+5:30
Mumbai, May 3 Actress Hina Khan has shared that she is sleep-deprived and exhausted due to work but asserts that she is still "alive."
Hina took to Instagram and shared that she had to travel a nine-hour road trip to a new destination.
"Just packed up and on my way to a new destination by road, nine hours by road. uff exhausted… Have been shooting day and night lately… It’s been really tough but worth it," Hina wrote alongside a time stamp of 3.13 a.m.
Later, she shared a "no-filter selfie" where she looked extremely tired.
"Sleep-deprived, exhausted, frustrated, but I am alive," she wrote.
Hina did not disclose the destination or details about her current project.
However, the actress has a film lined up for release on May 10 titled 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', marking her debut in Punjabi cinema.
The film also features Gippy Grewal and Shinda Grewal.
