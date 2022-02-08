Hindi version of Ravi Teja's 'Khiladi' to release in cinemas on Feb 11

Mumbai, Feb 8 The Hindi version of Telugu star Ravi Teja's action entertainer 'Khiladi' is set to arrive in cinemas on February 11. The film, directed by Ramesh Varma, presents Ravi Teja in a completely different avatar.

The film is produced by Pen Studios in association with A Studios and also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi in lead roles.

Commenting on the film's release, Jayantilal Gada said in a statement, "As the times have changed, now there is a demand for original content, as the audience likes to see the film in its purest form."

He added, "The content of Khiladi is extremely entertaining combined with Ravi Teja's popularity across India, Pen Studios felt that his movie should also be released in the Hindi language too, in cinemas."

Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the north territory.

