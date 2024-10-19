"His eyes were filled with tears...": Anil Sharma recalls how Sunny Deol got emotional after 'Gadar 2' success

New Delhi [India], October 19 : Filmmaker Anil Sharma is on cloud nine after delivering record-shattering 'Gadar 2'. The director talked about the success of the film and remembered how Sunny Deol couldn't hold back his tears after the movie got such an overwhelming response from the audience.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. The film was released on August 11, 2023.

In a conversation with ANI, he recalled his phone conversation with Sunny Deol: "My first conversation was on 11th August. I woke up early in the morning and saw my wife and son Utkarsh were watching on X and Instagram. And they showed me that see this. 'See people are giving reviews on YouTube'. I was surprised at the reviews of people. And I thought it might be a review from Australia. No, it's a review from India. I immediately called Sunny Sir. He was also watching the review. We were on speakerphone...his eyes were filled with tears. And he was crying. He told me while crying. My wife also started crying. I was also crying. All three of us were crying. Sunny sir said, 'ho gaya Sharmaji'. I said, yes, sir, 'ho gaya'. We met in the evening..."

"Sunny sir had kept a success party at his house. And this is a very big thing. Deols don't hold such parties. The success of film was a big thing for the industry as theatres were revived after the pandemic," added the ace director.

He also talked about the third instalment of the film and shared, "It took 20-22 years to make 'Gadar 2'. It will not take that many years to make Gadar 3. But I will bring Gadar 3 only when I feel that in comparison to 'Gadar' and 'Gadar 2', it is a bigger emotional bomb. I am working on it. 'Gadar 3' is not a film. It is the emotion of the whole of India."

Helmed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar' was released in theatres in 2001. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. 'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan. The sequel has managed to create a record at the box office with huge collections.

Apart from 'Gadar', Anil and Sunny have also worked together in films like 'Apne', 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy', and 'Singh Saab The Great'.

