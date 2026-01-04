Historical drama 'Draupathi 2' was shot in just 31 days, says director Mohan G Kshatriyan

Chennai, Jan 4 Director Mohan G Kshatriyan has now disclosed that his upcoming historical action drama 'Draupathi 2', featuring actors Richard Rishi and Rakshana Indusudan in the lead, was shot in a matter of just 31 days.

Talking to IANS, the director said, "We originally wanted to complete shooting in just 30 days. But things always don't go as planned. So we had to shoot for one extra day."

The director went on to disclose that 'Draupathi 2' would start off from 'Draupathi'. "The duration of this film is 2 hours and 39 minutes. Of this, only eight to nine minutes of the story happens in 2025, the remaining happens in the 14th century," disclosed the director

Mohan G Kshatriyan said that the inspiration for the screenplay came from a small book called Moondram Vallalla Maharaja by a historian called Annal Kandar.

"The prime historical events shown in the film are all based on facts. However, we have used cinematic liberties while developing characters. It took me almost a year to complete the script as I had to meet a lot of people to learn about this subject. The third Veera Vallalalar ruled with Thiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu as his capital," he explained.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had only recently released the poster of actor Chirag Jani as Mohammad Bin Tughlaq in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his X timeline to share the poster of Chirag Jani as Mohammad Bin Tughlaq, director Mohan G Kshatriyan had said, "Terror Wears A Crown. Unveiling the Delhi Sultanate #MohdBinThugluq...@JaniChiragjani nailed it. Roaring as First-Level Antagonist."

Mounted as a grand multilingual period film rooted in 14th-century South India, the film, which recently completed post-production, has already been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for release with a 'U/A' certificate.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the film will have three powerful villains, with Chirag Jani positioned as the first-level antagonist.

'Draupathi 2' features Richard Rishi in the lead, with Rakshana Indusudan as the female lead and Natti Natraj in a pivotal role. The ensemble cast includes Y G Mahendran, Nadodigal Barani, Saravana Subbiah, Vel Ramamoorthy, Siraj Johnny, Dinesh Lamba, Ganesh Gaurang, Divi, Devayani Sharma, and Arunodayan.

The film has been produced by Chola Shakkaravarthi (Netaji Productions) in association with G.M. Film Corporation, with cinematography by Philip R. Sundar, music by Ghibran Vaibodha, action choreography by Action Santosh, choreography by Thanika Tony, editing by Devaraj, and production design by Kamalnathan. Dialogues for the film have been penned by Padma Chandrasekhar and Mohan G.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor