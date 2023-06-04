Hit Gujarati horror thriller 'Vash' set for Hindi remake with Ajay Devgn

By Janvi Sonaiya

Ahmedabad, June 4 'Vash', the Gujarati supernatural horror thriller film, is all set for a Hindi remake helmed by 'Queem' director Vikas Bahl and Ajay Devgn, who's also the producer along with Kumar Mangat, playing the lead.



But when the film, which turned out to be blockbuster, was on the drawing board, it was tough to get a producer for it and then, when it was ready, it shocked the censor board official assigned to watch it!

Entrepreneur Kalpesh Soni, who is also the producer of the film, said: "The kind of film this is, it will not get a government subsidy, but we were fine with it. Even when we sent the film to the censor board, the lady who had to see it did get shocked. She was like. 'Why are you torturing the little girl like this'. She was referring to the actress who plays the victim in the film."

'Vash' tells a timeless tale of the battle between good and evil, with Atharva (Hitu Kanodia) and his family embodying the forces of righteousness, while Pratap (Hiten Kumar) symbolises malevolence.

Through its exploration of love, family, and sacrifice, the film highlights the victory of goodness over wickedness, leaving audiences inspired by its powerful message.

Talking about his role, senior Gujarati actor Hiten Kumar said: "Sometimes some roles scare you as an actor, this was one of them."

He added: "I have been on the sets for around three decades, but this role was different because I was playing an antagonist and also I had to be ruthless. Also, for a film like this, the most difficult part is to bring producers on board. It needs courage to produce a film which is not the regular family entertainer."

Director Krishnadev Yagnik said: "I got the idea of this film when I was driving and there was a car ahead of me. I could not overtake it, which made me wish I could just control the car or had a supernatural power to get things done as per my wish. The very next day I wrote the oneliner of this film and eventually developed the script."

"During the premiere of the film in Ahmedabad, we gave a small box of sugar to the guests as the movie is not everybody's cup of tea!" Yagnik added on a lighter note.

The filmmakers organised a success party for the film in Ahmedabad as it did do particularly well at the box office and is now being remade in Hindi. Ajay Devgn will play the lead role in this much-anticipated project.

Vikas Bahl, who has impressed viewers with his directorial prowess in movies like 'Queen' and 'Super 30', will helm the Hindi adaptation.

