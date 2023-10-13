Hollywood and Bollywood Unite: The Marvels and Tiger 3 Light Up the Diwali Season

This Diwali, get ready for double cinematic treat like no other! Theatres are set to light up this festive season with the arrival of two big ticket movies, offering a delightful experience for every movie enthusiast.The much awaited MCU film 'The Marvels,' which is also the sequel to Captain Marvel will witness Brie Larson in her fierce avatar 3X stronger alongside Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel. The audiences were treated with stunning visuals, power packed action, captivating scenes, shown in the trailer and several featurette manifolding the anticipation quotient.

On the other hand, 'Tiger 3' brings the Bollywood charm with Salman Khan reprising his role as the iconic secret agent Tiger. Teaming up with him is Katrina Kaif, and together, they are all set to deliver heart-pounding action and larger-than-life stunts. November seems like a tailor-made month for high-octane entertainment lovers.

But here's the best part: there's no clash here. Instead, it's a double bonanza for cinema lovers. Hollywood and Bollywood are joining forces to make this Diwali an unforgettable cinematic celebration. Whether you prefer thrilling superhero adventures or action-packed blockbusters, there's something for everyone in this exciting lineup. So, where will you be when these two fantastic movies hit the big screen? The choice is yours, and it's a win-win situation for all movie buffs this Diwali!