"Hope we make you proud": Janhvi Kapoor remembers Sridevi on her fourth death anniversary

On Sridevi's foruth death anniversary today, daughter Janhvi Kapoor is missing her dearly. She shared a childhood picture of herself with her mom.Taking to her Instagram account, the Dhadak actress had shared a throwback pic with Sridevi from her childhood days. In the pics, Sridevi was seen holding Janhvi close to her as they posed for the camera. In the caption, Janhvi wrote about how much she misses her mother’s presence in her life.

She wrote, “I’ve still lived more years with you in my life than without. But I hate that another year has been added to a life without you. I hope we make you proud mumma, because that’s the only thing that keeps us going. Love you forever”.Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018 while attending her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding in Dubai when she passed away after accidentally drowning in the bathtub. She was 54.Boney and Sridevi got married in 1996 and were blessed with two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi.Soon after Janhvi had shared the post, celebs like Sanjay Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Shashank Khaitan etc had dropped hearts in the comment section.