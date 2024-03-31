Hospital Playlist to Business Proposal: List of Best 5 Korean Dramas for Beginners

Everywhere we see people talking about the popularity of Korean dramas and K-pop music. In India, the Korean cultural fever is at its peak. Every second person is asking if you have watched a particular K-drama. If you are a beginner and wish to start watching K-dramas, here are five recommended Korean dramas for beginners:

1. Hospital Playlist: Highly acclaimed Korean medical drama series that revolves around the lives of five middle-aged doctors working at the Yulje Medical Centre. The series, created by Lee Woo-Jung and directed by Shin Won-Ho, has gained immense popularity for its heart-warming slice-of-life theme and the chemistry between the lead actors. It features well-known actors like Jo Jung-Suk, Jung Kyung-Ho, Yoo Yeon-Seok, Jeon Mi-Do, and Kim Dae-Myung. Hospital Playlist is praised for its portrayal of medical issues, patient-doctor relationships, ethical dilemmas, and a wide range of medical procedures and surgeries. The series also delves into heavy topics like miscarriage and infertility with sensitivity. Apart from the medical track, the drama showcases strong friendships, romantic subplots, and the personal lives of the characters, providing a well-rounded viewing experience. Hospital Playlist is available for streaming on Netflix and is recommended for both medical students and drama enthusiasts.



2. Hometown Cha Cha Cha: Story follows a big-city dentist, Yoon Hye-jin, who decides to open a practice in a seaside village called Gongjin after facing a conflict with her boss. In the village, she encounters the free-spirited handyman, Hong Du-sik, who helps her navigate life in the small community despite their initial differences. The drama explores themes of community life, self-love, seeking help from others, and the process of healing and opening up to loved ones. Chemistry between the lead actors, Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho, adds to the charm of the show. With 16 episodes, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha offers a refreshing and heartwarming viewing experience, making it a standout drama of 2021. Drama is available on Netflix.

3. Business Proposal: romantic comedy television series based on a webtoon of the same name. The drama features a storyline where a girl goes on a blind date only to discover that her date is the CEO of the company she works for. The series stars Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong, Seol In-ah, Kim Min-kyu, Kim Kwang-kyu, Jung Young-joo, and Yoon Sang-jeong in different Avtar.





4. Twenty Five Twenty One: Drama spans the romantic lives of five characters from 1998 to 2021, focusing on Na Hee-do, a member of the school fencing team, and Baek Yi-jin, whose family faces financial struggles due to the IMF crisis. The series delves into themes of youth, dreams, love, and the impact of life's challenges on personal growth. With a total of 16 episodes, the show received positive reviews for its storytelling, acting, and emotional depth, becoming one of the highest-rated dramas in Korean cable television history. Twenty-Five Twenty-One offers viewers a nostalgic journey through the characters' lives, capturing the essence of youth, first love, and the pursuit of dreams amidst societal changes and personal struggles.





5. Suspicious Partner: Drama talks about the story of Noh Ji-wook, a prosecutor, and Eun Bong-hee, a prosecutor trainee, as they work together on a mysterious case involving a psychopathic murderer. The series delves into their past connections and the complexities of their relationship as they navigate through a challenging case. Suspicious Partner received positive feedback for its engaging plot, humor, and the chemistry between the main characters. The show's success was evident in its viewership ratings and popularity, making it a memorable drama for fans of the genre