How Aubrey Plaza wishes Drew Barrymore were her mother!

Los Angeles, Dec 22 Aubrey Plaza has a strange wish. She wishes Drew Barrymore was her mom. While joining Barrymore on her podcast 'Drew's News' to talk about 'The White Lotus', Plaza praised Barrymore's parenting skills, reports Entertainment Weekly.

She said: "You're a dream mom. I wish you were my mom," before then adopting a baby voice and declaring, "Be my mommy." Barrymore ran with the request, replying: "I'll say the same thing I say to my girls. Get back in my belly." Barrymore has two daughters, Olive and Frankie.

According to Entertainment Weekly, things got weirder from there. "Feed me, put me to bed," requested Plaza.

Barrymore responded: "I'm good at it too. I put them in the nook of my arm and I hold them and I pet them." And she added: "Oh God, what I wouldn't do to put you to bed."

When Barrymore tried to steer the conversation back on track, noting that her dreams were coming true by being with Plaza in the moment, Plaza replied: "Mine too, Mommy."

"Get in my belly!" Barrymore responded, with Plaza creepily saying: "Oh God, it's so warm." Barrymore then described her womb as not too hot, not too cold and with food available 24/7.

