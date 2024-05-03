How Natasha Suri beats the heat: Hydration and sporting pastel shades in cotton

Mumbai, May 3 Actress Natasha Suri, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Tipppsy', shared her tactics for beating the summer heat -- staying hydrated, consuming fresh food, and wearing light shades of cotton fabric.

"My mantra to beat the summer blues is keeping myself well hydrated with lots of coconut water and low-sugar juices throughout the day and eating lots of fresh salads to keep your bodily system light and energetic," Natasha told IANS when asked about her summer cooling strategies.

Regarding clothing choices, the actress, who won the Femina Miss World India title in 2006, added: "Wearing lots of cool whites, pastel shades, cotton wear, and bathing even twice a day to cool off on very sunny days. Currently, I'm feasting on homemade mango shakes like there is no tomorrow."

The actress expressed excitement about her upcoming film 'Tipppsy', stating, "Well, this is indeed a fabulous project to be a part of. The movie has a great screenplay and, most importantly, it has interesting elements of thriller, mystery, adventure, and comedy."

The film is set to release on May 10.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor