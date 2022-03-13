Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan to begin work on Krrish 4 from June 2022?

The talks for Krrish 4 have been on for quite a long time now and fans have been eagerly waiting for the update. Now the buzz is that the superhero flick might soon go on floors.The preparation on Krrish 4, including casting of the film, will begin in June this year,” the source told ETimes. Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, Hrithik’s uncle and music director Rajesh Roshan, who’s composed the tunes for all the Krrish movies so far, opened up about Krrish 4’s music and said that the upcoming film will portray “new techniques of sound and music.” He also revealed that Hrithik in all possibility will sing a song in the film.

“Mostly he will sing. There will be one song for sure,” he added. In a previous interview, Rakesh revealed that Hrithik doesn’t do many films in a year. He informed that the Vikram Vedha actor likes challenges and the opportunity to play inspiring characters, hence he does not do many films. The filmmaker further said that Hrithik works in films where he wants to justify the character and to get that kind of character and subject is not frequent. On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.