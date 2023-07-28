Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad enjoy romantic gateway in Argentina

Hrithik Roshan is currently spending quality time with his ladylove Saba Azad in Argentina. Saba gave a glimpse of their vacation via her Instagram stories. They were seen enjoying a picturesque view of Buenos Aires, Argentina while capturing precious moments together. Saba also posted an endearing photo of Hrithik on her Instagram handle.

In one of the photos, shared by Saba, Hrithik can be seen wearing a stylish black sleeveless T-shirt and a matching cap. Saba, in her caption, affectionately referred to Hrithik as her 'My hippo heart'. His radiant smile, accompanied by a cake and another mouthwatering dessert in front of him, added to the charm of the picture.Saba also shared a selfie, captioned 'Buenos Dias'. Both Hrithik and Saba donned caps and jackets for this epic selfie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in 'Fighter'. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time in this film. It is being directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The action-packed movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on January 25, 2024.Roshan was last seen in 'Vikram Vedha' with Saif Ali Khan. The film was the Hindi remake of Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan's film of the same name.