Hrithik Roshan recalls he was on verge of depression after War
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 4, 2023 07:35 PM 2023-01-04T19:35:51+5:30 2023-01-04T19:36:15+5:30
Superstar Hrithik Roshan has revealed that he was close to falling into depression after working hard on his physique for his 2019 action-thriller War. The 48-year-old actor, known for his fit physique, said during the making of the Siddharth Aanand-directed film he thought he went into adrenaline fatigue.
I feel as light and as fast as our last transformation. I thought I was dying when I was doing War. I wasn't prepared for the film and I was up against a really big challenge. I was trying to achieve perfection for which I wasn't ready. After the film, I went into adrenaline fatigue, Roshan said in a podcast interview with fitness trainer Kris Gethin.
The actor also shared that he couldn’t train for three-four months after completing the movie. I wasn’t feeling good. I was almost on the verge of depression. So I was completely lost and that’s when I knew that I need to make a change in my life, he added. During the interaction, Gethin recalled training Hrithik in 2013, and said that the actor didn’t take a day off in seven months.