Hrithik Roshan shares a glimpse of his New Year vacation with Saba Azad

Actor Hrithik Roshan is currently in Europe with his family, cousins and girlfriend Saba Azad. On Wednesday, Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan, who is also joining them on the family holiday, shared a photo with Hrithik and Saba, as well as her brother Eshaan Roshan. The four posed for the camera as they sat inside a restaurant.

Hrithik had celebrated Christmas with Saba Azad and his son Hrehaan and Hredaan during their skiing holiday. On Monday, Hrithik had shared a photo of himself, Saba, Hrehaan, Hredaan, and others posing in the snow. He wrote in his Instagram caption, "Merry Christmas beautiful people." In the photo, Hrithik, Pashmina, Hrehaan and Hredaan as well as actor-singer Saba Azad were seen smiling and posing in the snow, while holding black umbrellas as they enjoyed their white Christmas. As per reports, Hrithik and Saba are in France with his family.Earlier, Saba and Hrithik were spotted with his sons at Mumbai airport as they left for Europe together. Hrithik and Saba were first seen together on a dinner date in Mumbai earlier this year.