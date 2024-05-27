Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan attend son Hrehaan's graduation ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 : Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have set the bar high by continuing to remain respectful of each other after separation. They make sure to fulfil their responsibility as parents.

Recently, Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne came together for their son Hrehaan's graduation ceremony. Their younger son Hridhaan too, joined them.

Sussane took to her Instagram handle to share a video from Hrehaan's graduation ceremony. He was seen in a green robe, smiling with his batchmates.

Her post was a compilation of all the special moments from the graduation ceremony.

She can be seen posing with Hrithik, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrehaan also cut a huge white cake on this special day.

"Where do we go nobody knows... but I gotta say I am on my way.. ' Congratulations my Son.. you are the epitome of grace and strength. I learn from you every day... So proud to be your mama.. @hrehaanroshan_01 This is the beginning to the best days of your Life..," Sussanne wrote in the caption.

Hrithik and Sussanne got married in 2000. But in 2014, they decided to separate and got divorced. Even though they're no longer together, Hrithik and Sussanne still share a friendly bond.

Their firstborn Hrehaan was born in 2006. In December 2023, Sussanne announced that Hrehaan had successfully enrolled in the prestigious Berklee College of Music.

"She wrote, "19th of December 2023.. Our Hrehaan got his acceptance letter from Berklee College of Music, offering him a scholarship merit award for his excellence.. this was the happiest day of my life... Ray you are my Hero and my best friend I have seen you persistently be at it for the last 9 years... pursuing your passion for Music.. and I am so so proud of you my Son you fill me up with the brightest light," Sussanne wrote on Instagram.

"From here to eternity let this journey of your passion take you to the highest level of joy and love. God bless you my darling may the Universe shine brightest over your ever action... and your every tune fill the hearts of everyone. P.S I know you never gonna Stop This Train," she added as John Mayer's song was added as the background music.

Hrithik is currently dating actor-singer Saba Azad. On the other hand, Sussanne has been in a relationship with actor Arslan Goni.

