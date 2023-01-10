Hrithik Roshan to marry second time, actor all set to get hitched to Saba Azad this year?

Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his birthday today. The actor turns 49 years old today, and his family members and loved ones have made his birthday extra-special by dedicating special posts on Instagram, wishing him a happy birthday. His girlfriend Saba Azad shared an adorable, goofy note on his birthday, and posted some unseen, love-soaked selfies with Hrithik.Wishing Hrithik on his birthday, Saba had penned, “It’s Ro day!! Hey Ro!! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide eyed and curious, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favour, one thing comes to mind “exception to the rule”. You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise but you, you continue to, everyday, in so many ways . The world is très bizarre Ro but you make it better by just being. So be - for ever and ever you talented beast , favourite goof and human bean and strangest of all fruits. Happy whirl around the sun you, thank you for being borned.”

From going together on vacations to planning dinner dates, the lovebirds have forged a strong bond. They have made joint appearances at several events, including Karan Johar's birthday bash. The latest update on their relationship is that Hrithik and Saba are planning to get hitched this year. Hrithik and Saba are often spotted together with the former’s kids Hrehaan and Hridaan and according to a news portal, both the kids have happily welcomed Saba. A Bollywoodlife report stated that Hrithik and Saba’s families have also accepted their romance and the couple is planning to get hitched this year. A low key wedding followed by a lavish vacation is reportedly on the cards for Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. That being said, both Hrithik and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan have moved on in their lives. They continue to be great friends and parents to their sons - Hridhaan and Hrehaan. For that matter, Sussanne is even friends with Hrithik's current girlfriend, Saba Azad. Sussanne is in a relationship with actor Arslan Goni. Coming to his movie front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is all set to release in cinemas on January 25, 2024.