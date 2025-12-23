Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie calls herself ‘proud dadi’

Mumbai, Dec 23 Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan shared a warm glimpse into her family life, proudly embracing her role as a grandmother.

Pinkie took to Instagram, where she posed for a picture with her grandsons Hridaan and Hrehaan at the actor Eshaan Roshan’s pre-wedding ceremony.

For the caption, Pinke simply wrote: “I’m a very proud dadi.”

Hridaan and Hrehaan are the sons of Hrithik and his former wife Sussanne Khan. The two had married in 2000. They separated in December 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014. As of 2022, Hrithik is dating actress Saba Azad.

Hrithik was seen on screen in War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and sequel to the 2019 film War. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Kiara Advani.

It follows Kabir Dhaliwal, a former RAW agent, who, after going rogue, becomes a major threat to national security, and a special units officer, Vikram Chelapathi, is assigned to neutralize him.

He is now making his debut on the OTT space as a producer with “Storm”. Hrithik is joining hands with Prime Video for the thriller, which is set in Mumbai. Production is scheduled to begin imminently, reports variety.com.

“Storm” has been created and directed by Ajitpal Singh, the acclaimed filmmaker, who helmed the series “Tabbar” and the Sundance selection “Fire in the Mountains,” reports variety.com.

In April 2025, it was announced that Hrithik is all set to make his directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’ as he passed the baton of a franchise that he shaped and nurtured in the past 22 years.

The film is being produced by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan. The Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan will be swinging between the two departments of direction and acting for the film as he essays the titular superhero in the franchise. The shooting for the film is set to begin early next year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor