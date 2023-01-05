Hugh Jackman asks Academy to not "validate" co-star Ryan Reynolds with Oscar nomination

'X-Men' star Hugh Jackman, who will be seen alongside Ryan Reynolds in the upcoming 'Deadpool' sequel, has asked the Academy not to "validate" his co-star with an Oscar nomination for his Christmas movie 'Spirited'.

According to Variety, an American media company, Reynolds has earned himself a spot on the Oscar shortlist for best song for 'Good Afternoon', from his and Will Ferrell starrer 'Spirited'.

In a video posted to Twitter, Jackman jokingly said, "Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the best song category would make the next year of my life insufferable."

He continued, "I have to spend a year with him shooting Wolverine and Deadpool. Trust me, it would be impossible. It would be a problem."

'The Prestige' star commenced the video by praising Reynolds' holiday movie saying, "I loved 'Spirited.' It's a great movie, the entire family watched it and had a blast. I love Will [Ferrell], I love Octavia [Spencer]... and 'Good Afternoon,' I laughed the entire way through. It is absolutely brilliant."

However, Jackman went on to say, in deadpan delivery, "But please, from the bottom of my heart, do not validate Ryan Reynolds [with an Oscar nomination]."

Jackman is currently wrapping up his run on Broadway in 'The Music Man' before he will embark on shooting the third 'Deadpool' movie, slated for a 2024 release. It was announced he would be returning to the role of Wolverine in September 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

