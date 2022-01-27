Huma Qureshi, debutante Avantika Dassani to star in series 'Mithya'

Mumbai, Jan 27 Actress Huma Qureshi and debutante Avantika Dassani, daughter of veteran actress Bhagyashree, will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming web series 'Mithya'.

'Mithya', an original adaptation of 2019 series, Cheat, marks the debut of Avantika, who is the daughter of actress Bhagyashree and sister of actor Abhimanyu Dassani. It will air on Zee5.

Director Rohan Sippy said: "Mithya' is a pulpy psychological thriller that delves into the human mind. Hopefully, it will leave you rattled, shaken and excited."

Set in Darjeeling, the series navigates through the conflicted relationships between a Hindi literature professor Juhi, played by Huma Qureshi and her student Rhea, played by Avantika Dassani. What sparks off as a classroom conflict, soon spirals out of control, triggering an adverse psychological combat between the two women leading to fatal consequences and shocking revelations.

Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Originals, ZEE5 added: "'Mithya' is a fascinating story with complex characters. The setting and the narrative take you on a twisted ride that we hope our viewers will enjoy."

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Rose Audio Visual Production and directed by Rohan Sippy, Mithya, a six-part series is supported by Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajit Kapur and Samir Soni in pivotal roles.

Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment said, "This series is a thrilling psychological drama which will leave the audiences startled and surprised. Mithya also marks the debut of the talented Avantika Dassani alongside the powerhouse of talent, Huma Qureshi."

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said: "We are enticed to watch the reaction towards this edge-of-the-seat thriller with two strong women in the lead. With an aim to expand content offerings across genres; we endeavour to be a platform of choice, with a catalogue that satiates the demand of India and Bharat alike."

