Huma Qureshi reveals what perks her up even when she is ‘sleep deprived’

Mumbai, May 1 Actress Huma Qureshi, who is currently busy shooting for her next project 'Gulabi', shared what perks her up even when she is sleep-deprived.

The 'Maharani' star took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of her stepping into a bookstore. The actress seems to be at the airport when she spots her maiden novel 'Zeba: An Accidental Superhero' kept in the “highlight” section in the bookstore.

She captioned it: “No matter how sleep deprived…..This always perks me up.”

Huma also shared a glimpse from the shoot of her upcoming film 'Gulabi', where she will be essaying the role of an auto-rickshaw driver. The shoot was taking place in a desert region. A glimpse also showed camels in the distance.

“Aaj ka office #Gulabi,” the actress wrote as the caption.

Talking about 'Gulabi', which is directed by Vipul Mehta, is based on a true story. It tells the journey of a brave auto-rickshaw driver who inspired women to reclaim their destinies.

Huma’s debut novel 'Zeba: An Accidental Superhero' is themed around “magic, wonder and resilience”. In the story, the protagonist, Zeba, wears her hijab as a cape and turns into a relatable symbol of strength in the face of challenges.

