Huma Qureshi Starts Shooting for Upcoming Film 'Gulabi' In Ahmedabad

Huma Qureshi is on fire as she is giving back-to-back hit show and movies. Form of Monica, O My Darling and Tarla, and the returning season of Maharani on Sony LIV she has earned a special place in audience min. She is also a She is also currently one of the permanent guests of the Sony TV show, Madness Machayenge and now she stared shooting for one more film in Ahmedabad.

She recently announced film named Gulabi produced by Vishal Rana, Echelon Productions. The Huma Qureshi starrer directed by Vipul Mehta Gulabi shooting has started in Ahmedabad. This film will promise to be a groundbreaking tale that celebrates the resilience and strength of women everywhere. Film is set against the backdrop of a stirring true story, it unveils the courage of an auto rickshaw driver who became the beacon of change, inspiring women to reclaim their destinies.

Today marks the start of the Gulabi shoot as confirmed by Vishal Rana. He expresses excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to kick off Gulabi filming in Ahmedabad today. Our goal with this movie is to deliver compelling content that resonates with the audience. Huma, known for her stellar performances, is once again ready to enchant the viewers on screen!

Jio Studios Presents, an Echelon Productions Film, helmed by Vipul Mehta, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Vishal Rana. Alongside Gulabi, Huma is also set to appear in another upcoming film, Pooja Meri Jaan.