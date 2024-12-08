"Humari family ki Aan Aur Shaan": Sara Ali Khan wishes grandmother Sharmila Tagore on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 : Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is celebrating her birthday today. Her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan has extended warm birthday wishes to her.

Sara shared a series of pictures from the celebration on Instagram.

The post began with sweet photos of Sara and her grandmother, followed by a happy family photo.

In the third photo, Sara, Tagore, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh, Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya, and others can be seen enjoying a meal together.

The post continued with a cake-cutting video, with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal, Bebo, Saif, Soha, and others around Tagore singing a birthday song for her, followed by a few more adorable photos.

The caption read, "Happy Birthday Dadi Jaan..Humari family ki Aan Aur Shaan"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDUOZ5sSmaW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartfelt and sweet tribute for her mother-in-law, National -award winning actor Sharmila Tagore, calling her 'the coolest gangsta ever.'

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared three adorable pictures to celebrate Sharmila's birthday. The first photo features her with the birthday girl, both in their beautiful night suits, flashing their vibrant smiles. Sharmila was seen sitting with a roller in her hair.

The second photo is a solo shot of the veteran actor looking effortlessly cool in the same outfit paired with black sunglasses.

The third snap captured Sharmila sharing a sweet moment as she planted a kiss on her adorable grandson, Jeh Ali Khan.

Along with the pictures, the 'Crew' actress wrote, "Who's the coolest Gangsta ever? Do I need to say? Happy birthday to my mother-in-law. Just the Best..."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDTk3BeSImU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Soha Ali Khan also wished her mother on her Instagram handle. She shared a series of pictures from the birthday celebration.

"Full stomachs and even fuller hearts," she wrote in her special birthday wish.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDUODeJu9eo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Talking about Sharmila Tagore's work front, she started her acting career at 14 with Satyajit Ray's acclaimed Bengali drama 'The World of Apu'. She not only established herself in Bengali cinema but also became a prominent star of Bollywood. She worked in movies such as 'Kashmir Ki Kali', 'Safar', 'Amar Prem', 'Aradhana', 'Daag' and others. From legendary actor Dilip Kumar to Bollywood stars like Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sanjeev Kumar, she acted opposite all these big names in the industry.

She made her acting comeback with the 2023 family drama 'Gulmohar', which also starred Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor