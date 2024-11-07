I Am a Hindu...Ekta Kapoor Makes Bold Statement At 'The Sabarmati Report' Trailer Launch

Ekta Kapoor recently unveiled the trailer for The Sabarmati Report, and it has already garnered widespread attention for its powerful, hard-hitting portrayal of one of the most devastating incidents in India's history. During the grand trailer launch, Ekta spoke boldly about the film, expressing her confidence in its content and its significance.

When questioned about any fears she might have had regarding the film’s censorship, Ekta firmly stated, "Mujhe bilkul darr nahi tha because maine kabhi bhi life mein darr k kaam nahi kiya hai. I am a Hindu. But a Hindu means you are secular. I will never make a comment about any religion because I am a Hindu." This response underscored her unwavering commitment to producing content that is truthful and unflinching.

The trailer of The Sabarmati Report offers a gripping and emotional look into the events surrounding the tragic incident on the Sabarmati Express on February 27, 2002. While the event has been discussed in various contexts, this film provides a unique perspective that delves deeper into the long-lasting impact it had on India's socio-cultural fabric.

Also Read: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Dominates with Record Advance Ticket Sales in the U.S. One Month Before Release

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Amul V. Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, the film stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra. With a worldwide release by Zee Studios and under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, The Sabarmati Report is set to release in theatres on November 15, 2024, promising a thought-provoking cinematic experience that aims to shed light on an important chapter of Indian history.