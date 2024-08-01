'I am gonna carry this proudly': Hina Khan on going bald amid battle with breast cancer

New Delhi [India], August 1 : In a display of courage and resilience, actress Hina Khan has shaved off her hair as she continues to battle stage 3 breast cancer.

The former Bigg Boss contestant shared a heartfelt video on social media, capturing the emotional moment where she bid farewell to her iconic 'pixie' hairstyle.

In the video, Hina Khan shared a heartfelt message, saying, "You can win this only if you will embrace yourself, accept it and I choose to accept my battle scars because I believe if you will embrace yourself you are one step closer towards your healing and I really really want to heal and focus on that part and that aspect of my life."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-IjIJeyHIi/

"I don't want to go through that phase where every time I put my hand in my hair and a bunch of hair falls, she said, adding, "It's very stressful, it's very depressing. I don't want to go through that."

She emphasized the importance of mental health saying, "I want to tell you all this that if your mental health is okay then your physical health is 10 times better. So, in order to work on your physical health, you got to focus on your mental health."

"I want to stay positive and happy and do all the possible things so that in my journey I don't have any mental stress at least," she continued.

Showing a trimmer, she said, "I want to focus on my mental health and do all those things through which I can at least fight back mental stress."

"To all you people out there who are going through these tough times, especially women, I know how hard it is, it's very stressful, it's very painful, don't put yourself through all this, just simply buzz it off before it starts falling," the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor said.

"Remember you are still you, nothing is going to change, in fact you are more beautiful. Embrace this new version of yourself. Embrace this new truth, this new journey with every breath, every cell, every single time, in every way possible," the 'Hacked' actor said.

"I am going to put on a wig whenever its necessary, but I am also going to carry this bald head that I am gonna have, proudly," Hina affirmed in the video, as she addressed her followers, urging them to embrace their true selves amidst adversity.

Hina Khan, widely recognized for her roles in popular television shows, has been transparent about her health journey, using her platform to raise awareness and provide solace to those facing similar challenges.

In her social media post accompanying the video, Hina wrote, "The pixie says ADIOS, It's time to BUZZ it off ! Here's another attempt to Normalise the hardest phase of this journey, aesthetically speaking."

Her message resonated deeply, drawing an outpouring of support and admiration from fellow celebrities and fans alike.

Throughout her ordeal, Hina has maintained a positive outlook, focusing on her healing and continuing to engage in her professional commitments, including upcoming music videos and projects in the OTT space.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor