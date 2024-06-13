"I am not very active...": Miley Cyrus talks about her friendships in entertainment industry

Washington [US], June 13 : Singer-songwriter and actor Miley Cyrus has said that she doesn't maintain friendship with many people within the entertainment industry, reported People.

"I am not very active or a very active part of my community of other artists and entertainers and celebrities. It just doesn't feel like my people when I'm in that room. But there are certain artists...," said Cyrus during her appearance on the chat show 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction' with David Letterman.

"Like Beyonce who, like us, we've known each other for a long time," she added.

She recalled performing the single, 'Just Stand Up!', "when I was probably 15" at the 2008 Stand Up to Cancer telethon. It was performed by all-star female charity supergroup including Mary J Blige, Carrie Underwood, Fergie, Natasha Bedingfield, Ashanti and many others

"I was, like, sandwiched between Rihanna and the Queen Bey, and they're fully grown up, gorgeous, probably similar to my age now. Towering over me, completely stunning," said Cyrus.

She shared, "I'm like, super small, have acne, have braces on the back of my teeth, and I'm standing next to Mariah Carey, who is dripping in diamonds. And Beyonce was so kind to me."

Recently, both celebrities collaborated on the duet 'II Most Wanted' from Beyonce's newest album, 'Cowboy Carter', and the poignant song became a top-10 hit in the United States, reaching at No. 6 on Billboard Hot 100.

"Now, just from seeing her, I've created, like, a relationship, maybe, a bit more in-depth," said Cyrus, before diverting her attention towards the host David Letterman.

"We haven't ever had this conversation, so now maybe you and I may be more friends than I'm friends with Beyonce, but Beyonce and I have just the kindness and the consistency of everything," she said.

"I'm part of my community in that way, but it's all quantity, not quality," she added. "I'm not very active in that," reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor