"I barely recognise you": Trace Cyrus urges dad Billy Ray Cyrus to seek help

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 : Billy Ray Cyrus's 35-year-old adopted son Trace Cyrus shared an open letter to his father, expressing concern for his health and well-being.

The message came days after Ray's performance at President Trump's Liberty Ball sparked criticism, with some fans describing it as a "train wreck" due to technical issues and the singer's gruff voice.

On Thursday, Trace took to his Instagram account to pen a moving plea, urging his father to get help.

In his note, Trace wrote, "Since my earliest memories, all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly, the man I wanted so desperately to be just like is someone I barely recognise now. It seems this world has beaten you down, and it's become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this, but I really could care less at this point."

Pleading with Billy Ray to accept help, Trace added, "Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years, but you've pushed all of us away. Noah desperately wants you to be a part of her life, but you haven't even been there for her. That's your baby girl. She deserves better. Somehow, just like me, she still idolises you though. We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew and hoping for the day he returns. You're not healthy, Dad, and everyone is noticing it."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFJuUnxOlJS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Meanwhile, Billy Ray's relationship with his daughter Miley Cyrus has also been a topic of public speculation. Last year, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Miley addressed rumours of a rift, telling David Letterman on his Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction that any issues between them were exaggerated and denying that they were estranged.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor