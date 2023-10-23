“I feel good when people call me Mikesh”, shares Sumeet Vyas talking about his popular character from Permanent Roommates

Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh bring back the internet’s favourite couple, #Tankesh, in the new season of Permanent Roommates. The series has garnered immense love and positive reviews from the media, critics, and the audience ever since it was released on Prime Video. The endearing chemistry between Sumeet and Nidhi in the latest season has once again left the fans in awe of them. After winning the hearts of the viewers with his charming portrayal of Mikesh over the years, Sumeet Vyas shares why he feels proud to be called Mikesh in real life. Lead actor Sumeet Vyas said, “I feel good when people call me Mikesh. Not only audiences but directors and makers also call me this. It shows that you did something that resonated with people, and I take it very positively because it is a privilege. It is exciting and humbling because, as an artist, very few people get an opportunity to play a character where you are known for your role, and that stays with people for many years. I am happy to continue this journey, striving to do justice to the character and keep the excitement alive for many more years to come.”

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Shreyansh Pandey, the series features Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh in the lead roles. The 5-episode series is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide. Permanent Roommates Season 3 is a part of Prime Video’s festive line-up for the Great Indian Festival 2023. The line-up also includes several other original series and blockbuster movies across multiple languages, special discounts every day for the first 1000 customers renting titles on the Prime Video store and 'Diwali Special Offers' for customers with up to 50% discounts across several Prime Video channels.