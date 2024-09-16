"I hate Taylor Swift," says Donald Trump days after she endorses Kamala Harris

Washington [US], September 16 : Former US President Donald Trump slammed singer Taylor Swift, days after she endorsed his presidential rival and Vice President, Kamala Harris.

In a strongly worded post, Trump said he "hates" the pop star.

"I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" he said on Truth Social on Sunday.

Last week, Taylor Swift came in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, the day she sparred off Trump in a presidential debate organised by ABC News.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," Swift said.

On Wednesday, she took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note.

The note stated, "Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven't already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country."

Harris was nominated as the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden quit the presidential race amid mounting concerns over his age, particularly after his poor show in the debate with Donald Trump in June.

She is the first female, first Black, and first Asian American vice president. If elected president, the 59-year-old Harris would become the first woman in history to become the US president. The vice president is only the second woman ever nominated for the presidency by a major political party.

Heaping praises on Harris, Swift called her a "warrior" and a "steady-handed, gifted leader". She also said the country can accomplish much more if led by 'calm' than being led by "chaos," in a veiled reference to former President Trump.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades," the singer added.

She concluded her post by calling herself a "childless cat lady," alluding to a phrase previously used by Sen JD Vance, Trump's running mate, to criticize Democrats.

Kamala Harris is of Indian origin. Her mother was Indian and her father is Jamaican; both immigrated to the United States. She was born in Oakland, California, and attended a historically black university, Howard University, in Washington.

