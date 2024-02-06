I hear it every single day: Beau Travis Kelce reveals his favourite song of Taylor Swift

Los Angeles [US], February 6 : American singer Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce has revealed his favourite song by the 14-time Grammy Award winner, Page Six reported.

"Right now, I'd probably say 'Anti-Hero' just 'cause I hear it every single day," Kelce said during a press conference on Monday evening.

However, the athlete had earlier stated that he was a fan of the lyrics to one of her '1989' hits.

"'Blank Space' was one I wanted to hear live for sure. 'I could make a bad guy good for the weekend.' That's a helluva line," Kelce told WSJ. Magazine in November 2023.

He also praised Swift's talent, calling her a genius who writes catchy jingles.

"I've never been a man of words," Kelce said at that time.

"Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been mind-blowing. I'm learning every day."

The NFL star's interview came only weeks after he attended the pop star's Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as per Page Six.

At the time, the two-time Super Bowl champion was photographed jamming out to the Grammy winner's pop anthems and was even left dumbfounded when Swift tweaked the words to her song 'Karma,' giving him a shoutout as 'the guy on the Chiefs.'

Swift and Kelce's affair has intensified since they announced it in September 2023. Earlier this month, the 'New Heights' podcaster even referred to the 'Lover' hitmaker as a member of the family after insiders told Page Six that the couple intend to marry this summer.

During her vacation from the Eras Tour, the 'Lavender Haze' singer has been a regular at Kelce's games this season.

The duo most recently made headlines with their post-game PDA after the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship to get to the Super Bowl.

Swift was photographed heading out to the field alongside her beau's mother, Donna Kelce, and father, Ed Kelce, whom she referred to as 'dad.'

The two then exchanged passionate kisses to commemorate their historic victory.

During the beautiful interaction, she expressed her admiration for Travis, adding she's "never been so proud of anyone, ever."

According to Page Six, Swift is likely to cheer on the tight end at the big game in Las Vegas on February 11, despite performing in Tokyo the day before.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor