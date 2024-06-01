"I hope I have made you proud": Sanjay Dutt pens emotional note in memory of his mother, actress Nargis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 : Sanjay Dutt's latest post on his Instagram account is a tribute to his late mother and actress Nargis.

Marking the 95th birth anniversary of his mother, Sanjay dropped an emotional note, expressing his love for the 'Mother India' star.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7qR_8kP30Z/?hl=en&img_index=1

"Happy birthday mama, I miss you everyday, every minute, every second, I wish you were with me, leading the life you wanted me to and I hope I have made you proud, love you and miss you mama," he wrote.

Sanjay also shared a few pictures of his mother. The first snap saw young Sanjay sharing smiles with his mom.

Nargis made her screen debut in a minor role at the age of five with Talash-E-Haq (1935), but her acting career actually began with the film Tamanna (1942). Her last on-screen appearance was in the psychological thriller film 'Raat Aur Din'.

Nargis and actor Sunil Dutt fell in love with each other after a fire broke out on the sets of their 1957 film 'Mother India' and he reportedly rescued her. They were said to have come closer while recuperating from the injuries.

The couple tied the knot on March 11, 1958. Her best-known role was that of Radha in the Academy Award-nominated 'Mother India' (1957), a performance that won her the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. Along with her husband, Nargis formed the Ajanta Arts Culture Troupe which hired several leading actors and singers of the time and held stage shows in border areas.

Post her marriage to Sunil, Nargis quit films for good and settled into happy matrimony.

In the early 1970s, Nargis became the first patron of The Spastic Society of India and her subsequent work with the organisation brought her recognition as a social worker and later a Rajya Sabha nomination in 1980.

Nargis was the second actor, the first being Prithvi Raj Kapoor, to be nominated, and she was in Rajya Sabha for two years, 1980 and 1981. She was also awarded the Padma Shri in 1958.

On May 3, 1981, Nargis lost her life to pancreatic cancer. She was 51 when she breathed her last.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor