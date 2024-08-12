'I knew I'd choose you in a hundred....': Radhika Pandit on 8 years of engagement with Yash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 : The Kannada film industry's beloved couple, Radhika Pandit and Yash, are celebrating a special moment in their relationship.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, Radhika shared some throwback pictures on her Instagram to mark their 8th engagement anniversary. In her post, she expressed her deep love for Yash and shared a heartfelt message.

Radhika added a sweet caption along with the pictures that read, "8yrs ago on this day when we got engaged I knew I'd choose you in a hundred lifetimes."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash has begun shooting for his new film 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'. 'KGF' fame shared a glimpse from the sets.

For the first day of the shoot, Yash opted for a white shirt with a pair of jeans. He was seen in a short hairdo.

Sharing the photo from the first day on the film set on his X handle, Yash wrote, "The journey begins #Toxic."

The film went on floors on August 8 in Bengaluru, as per the information obtained from the PR team of the 'Toxic' project.

Ahead of the start of the shoot, Yash recently visited Shri Sadashiva Rudra Surya Temple, Shri Manjunatheshwara Temple in Dharmastala, and Kukke Subramanya Temple in Subramanya, in Karnataka.

Geetu Mohandas has come on board to direct 'Toxic'.

The film is touted to be an action-oriented film set against the backdrop of the drug mafia.

