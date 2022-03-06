"I know I wasn’t around but": Arjun Kapoor makes a big promise to Janhvi Kapoor on her 25th birthday

Actor Janhvi Kapoor got a sweet birthday wish from her elder brother, Arjun Kapoor. While Arjun is the son of producer Boney Kapoor and his first wife Mona Shourie, Janhvi is the daughter of Boney and his second wife Sridevi. Arjun and Janhvi were not close for many years due to their family situation but found a strong new bond after Sridevi's death in 2018.

The actor shared a goofy, black and white photo with his half sister. Arjun also acknowledged that he wasn't with Janhvi since her early years and that they did not share a strong relationship. "I know I wasn’t around for quite a few birthdays but now you’re stuck with me for life..." Arjun cutely wrote for Janhvi Kapoor. Meanwhile, on Janhvi's 25th birthday, Khushi wrote, "Happy Birthday my everything." Dad Boney Kapoor also echoed similar thoughts as he wrote, "Joy of our lives, remain the way you are, simple, down to earth, respectful to everyone, spreading warmth, these are your qualities which will take you beyond the moon. Happy birthday beta."

