"I love you": Sonakshi Sinha's rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal shares sweet birthday wish

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 : As actor Sonakshi Sinha turned a year older today , birthday wishes have been pouring in but the 'Dabangg' actor received a special wish from her rumoured boyfriend and actor Zaheer Iqbal.

Taking to Instagram, Zaheer dropped a string of cute pictures with Sonakshi from their shoot sets to their outings.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs_AUcDsYEK/

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna. Neways....You can always lean on me. You are the best. Keep " Roaring " and soaring always. May u see more of the world than anyone ever has May u always live the mermaid life. Always be HAPPY. I love you."

As soon as the post was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Birthday girl Sonakshi dropped heart emojis.

Actor Varun Sharma reacted with heart emojis.

One of the users wrote, "Did he say "I love you"?"

Another commented, "OMG.. this is just perfect!! Was waiting for this."

Sonakshi was in the news for her rumoured relationship with Zaheer. The couple has maintained that they are "just friends" but earlier actor Varun Sharma's Insta story hinted at something else.

Sonakshi and Zaheer were last seen together in a film titled 'Double XL' and the music video 'Blockbuster'.

Coming back to Sonakshi, she recently toldabout her birthday plans, "For the last 5-6 years I have been travelling on my birthday... I like to take a break and like to spend time with a few close friends of mine. I have been following this ritual for the past several years. I am currently in the middle of a shoot...so this birthday I can go only close by. I might go to Alibaug or Lonavala. However, I have not decided yet."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

