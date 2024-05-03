"I never felt like he left us": Shah Rukh Khan on his bonding with KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 : The bond between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan and his team has always been the talk of the town. King Khan's relationship with now Kolkata's team mentor Gautam Gambhir and for him being part of the KKR's success in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is a big homecoming.

In a conversation on Star Sports, Shah Rukh expressed his sheer joy at having Gambhir back in the KKR family, and how pivotal he is to the success of the team.

SRK said, "He's trying to free him up a bit. He's (Gambhir) been with us for 8 years, and God willing, for the next 20 years. The great thing about Gautam Gambhir being back with us is that I never felt like he left us. You know, there are some friendships that remain intact no matter what. Whether he's in our team or mentoring someone else, there's never any animosity or competition with him. When Dinesh Karthik plays well, I still call him and say, 'You played well, buddy. Wish you had played like this for us.' This lovely relationship with Gautam over the years, and for him, it's a big homecoming. You know, to come here, win two championships for us, and for himself to be back like this and to be doing what he's doing with the team, outside the team, and helping him, you know, from the culture that KKR stands for, I think it's immensely important. And very, very happy, just make him smile a bit."

SRK reveals that he will make Gambhir learn certain habits like dancing.

"Whenever we discuss cricket, this is the discussion. Today, everyone else is like, 'Let's just play.' But today, make Gautam Gambhir dance a bit, make him do something. He's been somewhat active. Out of the three times we've gotten together, he's come twice. But I think it was a day match, so it was at 7:30 or 8:30. It's a start, and he'll get there. I've promised him that as we go along, he'll learn certain habits from us, like dancing and being happy," 'Pathaan' actor added.

Last year in November, the former India opener took to X and announced his return with the Kolkata-based franchise.

"I'm back. I'm hungry. I'm No.23. Ami KKR @KKRiders," Gambhir wrote on X.

Speaking on his return, Gambhir said as quoted from KKR, "I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again. I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR."

Gambhir served as LSG's mentor for two years during which the franchise finished third in both seasons.

Earlier, Gambhir was associated with the Kolkata-based franchise from 2011 to 2017, which is considered the golden period of KKR. During this period, the team won the Indian Premier League (IPL) twice, qualified for the playoffs five times, and reached the finals of the Champions League T20 in 2014.

Today, Kolkata Knight Riders is locking horns with Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first against KKR.

KKR have enjoyed a prolific season, sitting on the second spot with 12 points in nine games. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will back themselves to walk away with two points and take a step closer towards the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

