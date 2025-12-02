I play a character called Balamani in Ravi Teja's 'Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi', says Dimple Hayathi

Hyderabad, Dec 2 Actress Dimple Hayathi, who plays one of the two heroines, in director Kishore Tirumala's commercial entertainer 'Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi', has now disclosed that she plays a character called Balamani in the film, which features actor Ravi Teja in the lead.

Participating in an event to launch the song 'Bella Bella' from the film, Dimple Hayathi said,"I have done a very good character after a long time. My character's name in this film is Balamani. The name itself has a vibration to it. The credit for this (creating this character) should go to my director Kishore garu."

Recalling that she had done glamorous roles and songs before, Dimple Hayathi said that however, the character that she plays in this film will be one of its kind. "Balamani will be like Balamani," she said with a smile.

The actress, who praised the song 'Bella Bella', which had been picturised on Ravi Teja and Ashika Ranganath, said, "You would have all heard that if there are two heroines on the set, there will be cat fights. Let me tell you honestly, I was very happy to act with Ashika. She is a very good co-actor. She was down to earth. It was fun working with her."

For the unaware, 'Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi' is a full-fledged action comedy entertainer that is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri ​​under the banner of SLV Cinemas. Zee Studios is presenting this film.

It stars Aashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi as the female leads opposite Ravi Teja. Apart from the lead actors, the film will also feature Sunil, Satya, Vennala Kishore, Sudharkar, and Muralidhar among others.

A top technical team is working on this film. Cinematography for the film is by Prasad Murella, while National Award winner Sreekar Prasad is editing it. Production design for the film is by A S Prakash. The film is scheduled to hit screens for Sankranthi next year.

