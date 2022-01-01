"I think my toughest critic is Deepika, and my loveliest cheerleader is my mum" : Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's 83 may not come out as a blockbuster on box office, due to covid but the film received great reviews from the critics, the film is loved by the audiences. But do you know who is the toughest critics of Ranveer's film? She is no other than his wife Deepika Padukone, Ranveer himself told that Deepika is the real critic of his movies, he said "I think my toughest critic is Deepika, and my loveliest cheerleader is my mum. It is my background and the journey that I have been on for the past decade that helps me stay grounded."

"She is a very simple and grounded girl. Her family is too, so that helps as well. And then me and my family, we never lose sight of the times when things were different. I was not this established professional," added Singh.

Ranveer also said that he never forget his roots and where he came from, the actor quoted "It is so vividly etched in my heart and mind. I remember the kid who wanted to be an actor, and he miraculously became an actor. However, there was a time when I had none of this. The way my personal life is set up and my background contribute to me effectively being able to retain that simplicity and 'groundedness' in my core."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be soon seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus along with Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez.