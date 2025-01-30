"I want good work anywhere": Jaideep Ahlawat on working in Hollywood

New Delhi [India], January 30 : Jaideep Ahlawat is one of the finest actors in the entertainment industry, and is known for bringing out bringing out his roles with perfection. After being part of several successful projects in OTT and Bollywood including 'Paatal Lok', 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Raazi', the actor says, he is not hesitant to explore opportunities in Hollywood.

The actor said that he always wanted to associate himself with good work and reach people so he would not mind doing Hollywood projects.

In an interview with ANI, he opened up on whether he wants to work in Hollywood, saying "Han han..mujhe chahhiye..kahin bhi kaam karo acha kaam chahiye..mujhe pahuchna hai logon tak.. (I want...I want good work anywhere. My growth depends on people and if they like my work or not)."

On talking about the actors whom he idolises in Hollywood, he added, "I am an Al Pacino fan."

Al Pacino, a Hollywood legend, is known for his isconic roles in 'The Godfather', 'Scarface', 'Dog Day Afternoon' and many more.

He also admires 'The Dark Knight Rises' star Tom Hardy, Academy Award winner actor Robert De Niro, and 'Oppenheimer' star Cillian Murphy.

"Robert De Niro is there. I like Tom Hardy. He is very interesting. I like Cillian Murphy. He's very amazing."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jaideep Ahlawat is currently seen in the season 2 of 'Paatal Lok'. He also worked in 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Vishwaroopam', 'Raees', 'Raazi', 'Jaane Jaan', 'Maharaj' and many more intriguing projects.

While talking about his upcoming projects, he shared, "I did a film with Saif, 'Jewel Thief', I did a film with Vipul (Vipul Amrutlal Shah) sir, 'Hisaab', mai aur Shefali (Shah) ma'am, and I did a film with the writer of ' An Action Hero', Neeraj Yadav, his first directorial film, and other such works."

He will also be next seen in 'Family Man 3'. The show created by Raj and DK stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.

