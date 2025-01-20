“I Want To Be Challenged” - Vijay Varma Shares How Achieved Great Roles Because People Saw The Potential In Him

Vijay Varma's journey to leading major and acclaimed projects has been nothing short of incredible. Whether in OTT shows or big-screen films, he has consistently showcased his immense talent and versatility. With each role, he captivates audiences, leaving a lasting impact. His ability to transform into diverse characters has made him one of the most talented, versatile, and exciting actors in the industry, delivering hit performances time and again. In a recent interview, Vijay Varma shared that his success stems from people recognizing his potential and giving him opportunities. He expressed his desire to continually challenge himself in diverse roles.



The actor said, “I constantly feel like whatever I have achieved in my roles is because somebody saw something in me. It's not me creating this character. Somebody Ki, you can play this person also, you can play that person. So, I want to be challenged that way. I am desperately wanting to do a comedy, and i want to do zombie, one of my favorite genres.” Vijay mentioned that last year was a hat-trick for him with successful OTT releases, working on remarkable projects directed by some of the industry’s finest, “I think my last theatrical release was before the pandemic, and I've had around 15 releases since 2020. And they've all been streaming, mostly on Netflix and Amazon. There have been movies, and there have been series. And fortunately, I've been part of some of the good films that came out, a good series that came out, including directors who made very big films.

Vijay discussed the new wave of Bollywood, with IC814’s hit on OTT, “IC81, me and Arvind Sir were part of it. It's one of the biggest shows that Netflix has made. And it is talking about a story, which is a historical event. I think what it is giving me is basically a new version of Bollywood which doesn't subscribe to the idea of four songs and seven fight scenes and start, middle, end kind of those things. So, this is a new parallel that's what I figured."

After delivering remarkable performances in IC814, Darlings, Dahaad, Jaane Jaan, and more, the actor has an exciting slate ahead. He will next be seen in the highly anticipated Ul Jalool Ishq and the much-talked-about series Matka King, directed by Nagraj Manjule, which has already generated significant buzz.