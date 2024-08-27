“I Wanted To Honor Both Genres While Creating Something Fresh'': Nikhil Paralikar On His Latest Release Waada

The song "Waada (Promise)" by The Tabla Guy and Sparsh Dangwal is a unique blend of Pop and Indian Classical and contemporary music. This track fuses modern pop beats with the traditional sounds of Indian classical instrument, particularly the Tabla, creating a fresh and vibrant dance number. The song explores themes of promises, trust, and love, wrapped in a melody that resonates with both contemporary and classical music lovers. The Tabla Guy, known for his innovative fusion music, collaborates with Sparsh Dangwal, bringing a dynamic mix of genres that highlights the beauty of both Western and Indian sounds. The fusion of these styles gives "Waada (Promise)" a distinctive vibe, making it a standout track in the realm of world music.

Speaking to LokmatTimes.com Nikhil Aka The Tabla Guy, says my approach to blending modern pop elements with traditional Indian classical sounds in "Waada (Promise)" was all about honoring both worlds while crafting something unique. I started by identifying the core emotional vibes of the song, then layered pop beats with the nuanced rhythms of the Tabla. The challenge was to ensure that neither overshadowed the other, so I carefully balanced the energy of pop with the soulfulness of classical. The result is a fusion where the Tabla enhances the pop grooves, creating a sound that’s both fresh and deeply rooted in tradition.

Sparsh Dangwal has created a track that stands out for its originality and depth. As this unique fusion continues to gain recognition, it reaffirms the potential of cross-genre collaborations to create something truly exceptional.