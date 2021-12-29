"I will continue to keep up with that relationship forever" Ram Charan talks about his special bond with NTR

South superstar Ram Charan is known for his heartfelt speeches and straightforward nature. During the RRR promotions in Chennai, Ram Charan spoke about several things, he praised S S Rajamouli and said he is the ideal mentor, he also spoke about his co-star Jr NTR, Ram Charan expressed his genuine feelings for NTR and said he will share brotherhood with him until his last breath "I will thank everybody but not Tarak. If I thank him, I will degrade the beautiful brotherhood we share. He is just 1 year older than me but he is like a child. Childlike mentality and lion-like personality. I share a beautiful relationship with him and I will continue to keep up with that relationship forever" Ram Charan said.

These words of Ram Charan melted the heart of the audience. Ram Charan is never shy to talk about his special ones, and now it seems that Jr NTR is a lot more special for Ram Charan.



On the same note, Rajamouli's directorial RRR is also all set to release in theaters on 7th January 2022, but due to night curfew, the film can also be affected badly. The big-budget film RRR is going to release in several Indian languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and others, the film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan. While Alia Bhatt will be also seen in the movie, but due to curfew, the film could not do that well in the theaters.



