I will get to learn a lot from Remo as this is my first show as a judge: Mouni Roy

Mumbai, Jan 19 Popular actress Mouni Roy has been roped in to join renowned choreographer Remo D'Souza in the panel of judges on dance reality show 'Dance India Dance Li'l Masters Season 5'.

She says it is surely going to be a learning experience for her.

Mouni says: "I am sure I will get to learn a lot from Remo sir since this is my first show as a judge, and I am very eager to meet the contestants. I know for a fact that judging talented kids won't be an easy task, but I will try my best and I hope I will be able to do justice to the responsibility."

The actress started her acting career with TV shows like 'Kyunki… Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and 'Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev'. She finally rose to fame with her performance in the supernatural thriller 'Naagin'.

Mouni adds in her new role as a judge she has to be careful while making comments on the contestants.

"I am very excited to meet the super talented Li'l Masters who are known to floor everyone with their unimaginable dancing prowess at such a tender age. One really needs to take care of their emotions and I personally love kids a lot. So, I will be extra careful with my words while making my comments."

The auditions for 'DID Li'l Masters Season 5' have already started. Participants between the age group of 3 to 13 years will compete against each other to become the ultimate Li'l Master.

'DID Li'l Masters Season 5' will be coming soon on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor